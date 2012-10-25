* Cost cuts to come primarily through staff reductions
* Fourth quarter may include pay cuts-CEO
* Lazard will meet 25 percent margin target by 2014-CEO
* Posts earnings of 26 cents per share, beating Wall Street
* Board loses Parr and Jordan, adds independent director
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Oct 25 Lazard Ltd plans to cut $125
million in costs each year, mainly through staff reductions, the
investment bank said on Thursday, as it works to meet an
aggressive profit goal in a weak market for its financial
advisory services.
Lazard announced the cost-cutting target - which represents
7.8 percent of its operating expenses last year - as it reported
a sharp decline in third-quarter earnings. Its shares rose more
than 4 percent.
Higher costs, mainly from increased compensation, and lower
revenue from advising companies on mergers and acquisitions have
squeezed Lazard's bottom line.
Pay is typically the biggest expense for Wall Street firms,
but Lazard gives more of its revenue to employees than its
bigger rivals, and it is one of the last firms to announce
cost-cutting goals.
Investment banks had been hoping for the past few years that
the advisory business would pick up steam, saying record cash
levels on corporate balance sheets and attractive pricing should
contribute to more M&A activity. However, another key component
has been lacking: CEO confidence.
Corporate leaders have not wanted to pull the trigger on
deals because of uncertainty about the global economy and other
issues, like the possibility of big tax increases in the United
States or the European debt crisis. Lazard Chief Executive
Officer Ken Jacobs said that has not yet changed.
"It's tough and it's been an uneven environment," he said in
an interview. "But it looks like there are a lot of factors in
place that, if you can improve confidence, it should be more
active."
PROFIT TARGET
In April, Lazard set out a 25 percent target for operating
profit as a percentage of revenue by 2014. Next year, it aims to
achieve a margin of 21 percent or 22 percent.
But the lack of deal activity has hampered Lazard's ability
to get there quickly: Its third-quarter margin was 15.8 percent.
Even if revenue does not improve, Lazard plans to meet its
target through cost-cutting, Jacobs said. About two-thirds of
the $125 million in expense reductions will come from
compensation, primarily through staff cuts, although he did not
rule out the possibility of a lower bonus pool at the end of the
year, too.
Lazard is aiming to lower compensation as a percentage of
revenue to the "mid-to-high" 50 percent range from a current
level of 63 percent.
That compares with compensation ratios of 44 percent at
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, 45 percent at Morgan Stanley's
investment banking business and a 32 percent at JPMorgan
Chase & Co's investment bank. Evercore Partners,
a smaller boutique firm, paid 66 percent of revenue to employees
last quarter.
Lazard is also wielding the ax on noncompensation expenses,
including technology, professional services, real estate and
travel, Chief Operating Officer Alex Stern said.
The cost-cutting program will result in $110 million to $130
million in expenses, mainly from severance pay. Most of the
expenses will come in the fourth quarter.
EARNINGS BEAT
Lazard reported third-quarter earnings of $33 million, or 26
cents per share, down 47 percent from $63 million, or 49 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting 21 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lazard said it had met another target of returning $200
million in surplus cash to shareholders one year ahead of
schedule. So far this year, it has put $432 million toward
buybacks and dividends.
On Wednesday, the board authorized $200 million worth of
additional share repurchases by Dec. 31, 2014, Lazard said.
Shares of Lazard were up 4.5 percent at $29.55 in early
trading.
The company also detailed board changes in a securities
filing.
Vernon Jordan and Gary Parr, who also work in the financial
advisory business, have resigned as directors, and Andrew Alper,
a private investor and former Goldman Sachs banker, has joined
the board.
Jacobs said the changes were meant to fill Lazard's board
with more independent voices, an effort that began earlier this
year when the investment bank named former Citigroup Inc
Chairman Richard Parsons as a director.