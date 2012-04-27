* 1st qtr EPS of 20 cents vs 43 cents year-ago

* One-time charge of $25 million for severance pay

* Weaker asset management revenue, higher costs

April 27 Lazard Ltd's first-quarter earnings declined 54 percent due to weaker asset-management revenue and high costs, including a previously announced charge of $25 million for severance pay.

The boutique investment bank reported on Friday a profit of $26 million, or 20 cents per share, down from $55 million, or 43 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusting for the one-time charge, Lazard's earnings fell 23 percent, to $44.8 million, or 33 cents per share.

Although Lazard's operating revenue rose during the period, helped by increases in its financial advisory business, the company's asset-management division reported a 6 percent drop in revenue. Operating expenses also rose sharply, due to higher compensation costs and higher spending on items like office space, equipment and marketing, hurting Lazard's bottom line. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)