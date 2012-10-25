Oct 25 Lazard Ltd detailed efforts to eliminate $125 million in costs each year as the investment bank reported a 47 percent drop in third-quarter profit on weaker financial advisory revenue and higher expenses.

The investment bank earned $33 million, or 26 cents per share, down from $63 million, or 49 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2011.

Analysts had expected Lazard to earn 21 cents per share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lazard said it is embarking on a cost-savings program that will reduce annual expenses by $125 million, which is 7.8 percent of its full-year expenses for 2011. The program, which will include staff cuts and reducing other non-compensation items, will result in $110 million to $130 million in expenses, much of which will come in the fourth quarter.

The investment bank also said it had elected Andrew Alper, a private investor and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, to its board of directors.