UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
LONDON, June 18 Lazard Asset Management has hired former Henderson Global Investors' fund manager Leopold Arminjon to launch an European long/short equity hedge fund later this year.
Arminjon was a lead portfolio manager for Henderson Horizon Pan-European Alpha Fund and the Alphagen Tucana Fund, Lazard said in a statement on Thursday.
Lazard Asset Management managed $180 billion at the end of March, including $7.6 billion in alternative investment strategies, the firm added. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Northern Trust Corp had shortcomings in its "living will" plans and has until year-end to update a proposal for how to unwind if it went bankrupt, U.S. regulators said on Friday as they granted an extension for four foreign banks to comply.