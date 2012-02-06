* Q4 adj EPS $0.01 vs est $0.37
* Oper rev down 23 pct
* Ups div 25 pct to $0.20 per share
Feb 6 Lazard Ltd posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by a fall in fees at
its financial advisory segment, but the investment bank
increased its quarterly dividend.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted an adjusted net
income of $1 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with 104
million, or 76 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 37 cents per
share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue fell 23 percent to $469 million, from the
previous year.
"The financial markets were difficult in 2011, and Lazard
had a challenging fourth quarter...we experienced a decline in
financial advisory revenue and a slowdown in asset management,
primarily caused by lower performance fees," Chief Execuitve
Kenneth Jacobs said.
Financial advisory fees fell 26 percent to $260 million,
from a year ago.
The company, however, increased its quarterly dividend by 25
percent to 20 cents per share.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $28.89 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)