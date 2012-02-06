* Q4 adj EPS $0.01 vs est $0.37

Feb 6 Lazard Ltd posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by a fall in fees at its financial advisory segment, but the investment bank increased its quarterly dividend.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted an adjusted net income of $1 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with 104 million, or 76 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 37 cents per share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue fell 23 percent to $469 million, from the previous year.

"The financial markets were difficult in 2011, and Lazard had a challenging fourth quarter...we experienced a decline in financial advisory revenue and a slowdown in asset management, primarily caused by lower performance fees," Chief Execuitve Kenneth Jacobs said.

Financial advisory fees fell 26 percent to $260 million, from a year ago.

The company, however, increased its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to 20 cents per share.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $28.89 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.