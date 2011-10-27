* Company has authorized $528 million for stock buybacks

* CFO cautious about climate for acquisitions

* Assets under management fall 5 percent (Adds analyst quote, updates stock details.)

By Jed Horowitz

Oct 27 Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) soared on Thursday after the investment bank reported a 24 percent rise in mergers and acquisitions advisory revenue in the third quarter.

The shares of Lazard and other Wall Street firms also rebounded on enthusiasm over a proposed solution to the European debt crisis, something that could help Lazard and other merger and acquisition "boutique" firms thrive if clients gain more confidence about buying other companies.

"If you believe Europe isn't going to melt down, then you've got to believe that M&A is going to recover," said Rochdale Securities analyst Richard Bove.

Lazard Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Bucaille declined to discuss the debt crisis solution. He said the company gained market share during the quarter because of fortuitous deal closings, but is conservative about its outlook.

"We remain cautious because the volatility we've experienced recently has really impacted confidence," he said. "In M&A, confidence is key."

Lazard's third-quarter net income fell 2 percent to $62.7 million as expenses rose and assets under management declined 16 percent over the three months ending Sept. 30. Lazard's asset management business is concentrated in stocks, which swooned during the quarter.

The company's shares were up 13.2 percent, or $3.28, to $28.06, in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index of larger companies was up 8.2 percent.

Financial advisory revenue at Lazard grew to $199.1 million, though Lazard's restructuring business continued a yearlong decline, falling 42 percent to $66 million from a year earlier as corporate bankruptcies remain low.

Assets under management fell to $135.8 billion in the quarter, and were off 5 percent from a year earlier. The decline reflects market losses in the company's core equities offerings, foreign exchange deprecation and client net outflows of $1.1 billion during the quarter.

Most of the company's funds performed well relative to their class. The company's asset management fees grew 9 percent to $200 million from a year earlier, but incentive fees fell 39 percent to $15.5 million on the global equities decline.

SHARE REPURCHASE

Net income translated to 49 cents a share, down from 51 cents a share a year earlier. Excluding one-time gains and interest and amortization expenses, the bank's profit fell 15 percent to $52.9 million. On an adjusted basis to account for profits paid to current and former Lazard employees, profit fell 16 percent to 39 cents a share, about flat with analyst estimates.

Lazard, whose share price until today was off about 37 percent this year, repurchased 1.2 million shares during the quarter for about $32 million. The company said its board authorized additional repurchases, giving it $528 million for buybacks through the end of 2013.

Compensation expenses fell 2 percent to $276.7 million while other expenses rose 11 percent to $98.7 million because of recruiting, technology and the weakening of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies.

Its quarterly compensation costs as a percent of assets was about flat with last year at 59.3 percent, higher than most of its larger peers. The company said it continues to grow annual compensation expense more slowly than annual revenue growth.

Earlier on Thursday, rival M&A boutique Evercore Partners (EVR.N) reported a 51 percent decline in third-quarter profit to $1.7 million, or 6 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, the firm earned 46 cents a share, beating the average analyst estimate of 34 cents a share.

Shares of Evercore were up 15.7 percent, or $3.72, at $27.42. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Derek Caney, Maureen Bavdek and Robert MacMillan)