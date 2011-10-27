* Company has authorized $528 million for stock buybacks
* CFO cautious about climate for acquisitions
* Assets under management fall 5 percent
(Adds analyst quote, updates stock details.)
By Jed Horowitz
Oct 27 Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) soared on Thursday
after the investment bank reported a 24 percent rise in mergers
and acquisitions advisory revenue in the third quarter.
The shares of Lazard and other Wall Street firms also
rebounded on enthusiasm over a proposed solution to the
European debt crisis, something that could help Lazard and
other merger and acquisition "boutique" firms thrive if clients
gain more confidence about buying other companies.
"If you believe Europe isn't going to melt down, then
you've got to believe that M&A is going to recover," said
Rochdale Securities analyst Richard Bove.
Lazard Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Bucaille declined
to discuss the debt crisis solution. He said the company gained
market share during the quarter because of fortuitous deal
closings, but is conservative about its outlook.
"We remain cautious because the volatility we've
experienced recently has really impacted confidence," he said.
"In M&A, confidence is key."
Lazard's third-quarter net income fell 2 percent to $62.7
million as expenses rose and assets under management declined
16 percent over the three months ending Sept. 30. Lazard's
asset management business is concentrated in stocks, which
swooned during the quarter.
The company's shares were up 13.2 percent, or $3.28, to
$28.06, in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The
NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index of larger companies was up 8.2
percent.
Financial advisory revenue at Lazard grew to $199.1
million, though Lazard's restructuring business continued a
yearlong decline, falling 42 percent to $66 million from a year
earlier as corporate bankruptcies remain low.
Assets under management fell to $135.8 billion in the
quarter, and were off 5 percent from a year earlier. The
decline reflects market losses in the company's core equities
offerings, foreign exchange deprecation and client net outflows
of $1.1 billion during the quarter.
Most of the company's funds performed well relative to
their class. The company's asset management fees grew 9 percent
to $200 million from a year earlier, but incentive fees fell 39
percent to $15.5 million on the global equities decline.
SHARE REPURCHASE
Net income translated to 49 cents a share, down from 51
cents a share a year earlier. Excluding one-time gains and
interest and amortization expenses, the bank's profit fell 15
percent to $52.9 million. On an adjusted basis to account for
profits paid to current and former Lazard employees, profit
fell 16 percent to 39 cents a share, about flat with analyst
estimates.
Lazard, whose share price until today was off about 37
percent this year, repurchased 1.2 million shares during the
quarter for about $32 million. The company said its board
authorized additional repurchases, giving it $528 million for
buybacks through the end of 2013.
Compensation expenses fell 2 percent to $276.7 million
while other expenses rose 11 percent to $98.7 million because
of recruiting, technology and the weakening of the U.S. dollar
against foreign currencies.
Its quarterly compensation costs as a percent of assets was
about flat with last year at 59.3 percent, higher than most of
its larger peers. The company said it continues to grow annual
compensation expense more slowly than annual revenue growth.
Earlier on Thursday, rival M&A boutique Evercore Partners
(EVR.N) reported a 51 percent decline in third-quarter profit
to $1.7 million, or 6 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, the
firm earned 46 cents a share, beating the average analyst
estimate of 34 cents a share.
Shares of Evercore were up 15.7 percent, or $3.72, at
$27.42.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Derek Caney, Maureen
Bavdek and Robert MacMillan)