* Le Stradic seals 91 deals worth $500 bln in 18 years
* Banker is the reference for many European telco executives
* Close to telecoms entrepreneurs Sawiris and Niel
By Sophie Sassard and Leila Abboud
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 25 Lazard banker Vincent Le
Stradic recently took a break from his job advising Europe's top
telecoms companies on deals to help little-known French start-up
Sigfox raise 100 million euros.
Not many of his peers would spend months working on a
relatively small transaction when big fees were there for the
taking from industry leaders such as BT Group and
Vodafone shopping round for acquisitions.
But building relationships with self-made entrepreneurs has
been key to the success of a man who has sealed 91 deals worth
some $500 billion over the past 18 years. And if that means
starting small, the 46-year-old doesn't mind.
"What's so special about Vincent is his authentic passion
for his job, which allows him to deploy the same level of focus
and energy whether he works on a $10 million deal or a $20
billion deal", said Bernard Mourad, who used to work for Le
Stradic at Morgan Stanley.
Sigfox, founded by French entrepreneur Ludovic Le Moan,
builds low-cost wireless networks to connect objects such as
electricity meters, smart watches and washing machines to the
Internet -- providing the infrastructure that makes the
so-called Internet of Things possible.
According to Le Stradic, nicknamed the "Petit Breton" for
his small stature and origins in the rainy northwest of France,
the company has the potential to be the next Facebook.
If he's right, Le Moan could be the source of many lucrative
deals to come -- just as Le Stradic has benefited from a string
of transactions since befriending Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib
Sawiris a decade ago and, more recently, Xavier Niel, the
billionaire founder of French telecoms firm Iliad.
"THE MASTER OF OBFUSCATION"
In a banking industry associated with cold reasoning and
hard cash, Le Stradic has put personal skills at the heart of
his approach.
Disparaged by some competitors as a "carpet seller" who
haggles as if in a souk, most still dread facing him. Last year,
he played billionaires Patrick Drahi and Martin Bouygues off
each other to up their bids for French mobile firm SFR and
raised $23 billion for his client Vivendi.
Le Stradic takes pleasure in calling himself "the master of
obfuscation," and his negotiating skills have left even Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim with a bitter taste.
In June 2012, the banker helped Austrian investor Ronny
Pecik sell shares in Telekom Austria to Slim for 9.5
euros apiece, only for their value to halve in 2013.
Le Stradic's track record is not without failures, though.
Xavier Niel's attempt to buy T-Mobile U.S. last
year foundered in part because owner Deutsche Telekom
saw the French tycoon's camp, which included Le Stradic, as
arrogant and overconfident, people close to the matter said.
DIPLOMACY
Despite his self-confessed wheeler-dealing, many top
executives have complete confidence in Le Stradic.
"Vincent is someone with a strong ethical sense so people
trust him", said Iliad Chief Financial Officer Thomas
Reynaud. "We worked with him even though he had recently advised
some of our diehard competitors."
Part of this may be down to dedication. In 2012, Le Stradic
interrupted a sailing trip in Sicily on his Scottish Bermudan
cutter to help Sawiris on a deal, showing up at a meeting with
an Italian CEO in tight trousers and flashy sneakers because
they were the only clothes he could buy at the airport.
Having a "good laugh" is always part of working with Le
Stradic, say people who know him, while his time at the French
Treasury before joining Morgan Stanley in 1996 and Lazard
in 2002 means he is at ease navigating both the public
and private sectors.
That has at times made the engineering graduate from
France's prestigious Les Mines school a natural intermediary.
Le Stradic organised several trips to India for Vivendi
executive Regis Turrini when the media group was looking at
targets there. "We didn't end up doing any deals but we had a
really good time," recalled Turrini, who hired Le Stradic for
about four deals after 2003.
Le Stradic's diplomatic skills were tested to the limit
during the five-year battle for Egypt's largest mobile operator
Mobinil that pitted French telecoms firm Orange
against Sawiris.
In 2009, both parties called him for help but since he could
not choose between two good clients, the banker offered his
services as negotiator on a peace deal.
"That was totally surreal," he recalls. "I was literally
emailing myself a term sheet I had done with one party in the
morning and responding to it with the other party later on in
the afternoon!"
As the negotiations dragged on, the family man decided to
bring his four children and wife Ines to Egypt to visit the
Pyramids while he worked over New Year's Eve.
Another fight soon erupted between Sawiris and Orange and Le
Stradic stayed stuck at the hotel while his family went to Giza.
Orange eventually took control of Mobinil in 2012. Both
camps paid him a fee and continue working with him -- though Le
Stradic has yet to see the Pyramids.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
