March 3 Lazard Ltd appointed Alberto Weisser, former head of agricultural trading house Bunge Ltd , as a senior adviser for the agriculture, commodities and related sectors.

Weisser will serve as an advisor to investment bank's financial advisory business and his appointment is effective immediately.

Weisser, chairman and chief executive of Bunge from 1999-2013, is an independent director of Pepsico Inc and a director of the Council of the Americas. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)