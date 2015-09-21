PARIS, Sept 21 Investment bank Lazard has hired Nigeria's former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for its business advising governments.

She served two stints as Nigeria's finance minister, first in the government of Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2006 and then again for Goodluck Jonathan from 2011 until May.

Lazard has won a reputation as top advisor to governments grappling with difficult debt situations, notably helping Ukraine and Greece recently.

In addition to serving as finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala has had a career at the World Bank, rising to the position of managing director.

She was a candidate to replace Robert Zoellick as president of the Washington-based international lender in 2012 but lost out to U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Louise Heavens)