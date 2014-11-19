Nov 19 Lazard Asset Management LLC, unit of investment bank Lazard Ltd, appointed Rupert Hope as a director and portfolio manager to expand its emerging-market and global multi-asset solution platform.

Most recently, Hope was a managing director and co-head of global equity distribution at Renaissance Capital.

Prior to that he was at Deutsche Bank AG where he served as a managing director and managed various emerging markets equity teams. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)