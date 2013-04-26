April 26 Lazard Ltd reported a 40 percent fall in first-quarter profit as the investment bank earned less from its financial advisory business in a subdued merger and acquisitions market.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $15.4 million, or 12 cents per share, from $25.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 28 cents per share.