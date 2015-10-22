Oct 22 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard
Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by a rise in M&A advisory fees.
M&A and other advisory fees rose 19.4 percent to $288
million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
The company's adjusted net profit rose 40 percent to $124
million, or 93 cents per share, from a year earlier.
Total operating revenue rose 2 percent to about $594
million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 90 cents and
revenue of $589.42 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
