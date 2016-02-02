BRIEF-Forestar Group to be acquired by Starwood Capital group for $605 mln
* Forestar group Inc. To be acquired by starwood capital group
Feb 2 Financial advisory and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a 28 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit as operating revenue fell.
The company's adjusted net profit fell to $122.9 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $172.4 million, or 1.29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lazard's operating revenue fell 7.4 percent to $598.3 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Forestar group Inc. To be acquired by starwood capital group
* Carestream agrees to sell dental digital business to clayton, dubilier & rice and hillhouse/carecapital