Feb 2 Financial advisory and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a 28 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit as operating revenue fell.

The company's adjusted net profit fell to $122.9 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $172.4 million, or 1.29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Lazard's operating revenue fell 7.4 percent to $598.3 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)