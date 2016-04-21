April 21 Lazard Ltd's quarterly profit rose 19 percent as the financial advisory firm and asset manager cut operating costs by more than a fifth.

Net income attributable to Lazard rose to $66.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from about $56 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)