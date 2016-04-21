BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Lazard Ltd's quarterly profit rose 19 percent as the financial advisory firm and asset manager cut operating costs by more than a fifth.
Net income attributable to Lazard rose to $66.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from about $56 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7