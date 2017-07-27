FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lazard's quarterly profit jumps 50 percent
July 27, 2017 / 10:55 AM / in a day

Lazard's quarterly profit jumps 50 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd reported a 50 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday as it earned more from advising on deals.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $120.39 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $80.36 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $729.95 million from $546.64 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

