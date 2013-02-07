Feb 7 Lazard Ltd reported quarterly
results that beat analysts' estimates as revenue from financial
advisory business rose 19 percent.
The company reported a loss of $5.3 million, or 5 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $4.8 million, or 4 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the investment bank earned 61 cents per
share. Revenue rose 22 percent to $574 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 33 cents per
share, on revenue of $477.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
