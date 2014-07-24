July 24 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher merger and acquisition advisory and asset management fees.

The company's adjusted net profit rose to $85 million, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $60 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)