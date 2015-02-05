Feb 5 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit due to a jump in advisory fees from higher M&A activity.

The company's adjusted net profit rose to $172 million, or $1.29 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $110 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)