April 23 Investment bank and asset manager
Lazard Ltd reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly
adjusted profit as a jump in corporate dealmaking boosted M&A
advisory fees.
The company's adjusted net profit rose to $103 million, or
77 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from
$81.3 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lazard said M&A and other advisory operating revenue rose 9
percent to $260.8 million.
Companies around the world announced deals worth a total of
$811.8 billion in the quarter, the highest first-quarter level
since 2007, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)