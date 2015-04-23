April 23 Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit as a jump in corporate dealmaking boosted M&A advisory fees.

The company's adjusted net profit rose to $103 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $81.3 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Lazard said M&A and other advisory operating revenue rose 9 percent to $260.8 million.

Companies around the world announced deals worth a total of $811.8 billion in the quarter, the highest first-quarter level since 2007, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)