NEW YORK, Sept 8 Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) hired
Timothy M. George to join the bank's Financial Advisory
business.
George was previously a founding partner of boutique
investment bank Greenhill & Co (GHL.N) and a member of its
management committee.
With more than 30 years experience in the investment
banking industry, George has advised on major transactions in
the consumer, food and beverage sectors.
Prior to joining Greenhill in 1997, he was a managing
director and head of Morgan Stanley's Global Food, Beverage and
Consumer Products Group.
George will start in his new role as managing director
based in New York effective immediately.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Derek Caney)