FRANKFURT Dec 10 Ailing German public-sector
lender Landesbank Berlin (LBB) expects to pass an
industrywide health check by the European Central Bank and the
European Banking Authority without asking its owners for extra
capital, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"From today's point of view, we will be able to meet the
regulatory capital demands on our own steam," Johannes Evers
said.
The bank expects to have a Core Tier 1 capital ratio under
the fully-loaded Basel III bank rules of 7.5 percent of
risk-weighted assets this year and of 8.8 percent by 2018, he
added.
LBB is currently being re-shaped into a Berlin-based savings
bank and has agreed to sell most of its capital markets business
to Frankfurt-based DekaBank. High costs for reducing
its capacities is weighing on its earnings.
About 400 German savings banks bought LBB for more than 5.5
billion euros ($7.5 billion) in 2007. They have already booked
billions in writedowns and currently see LBB's enterprise value
at 2.2-2.4 billion euros.
Eastern Germany's savings banks have said they have written
down their LBB stake to 1 euro.
($1=0.7289 euros)
