BERLIN Dec 6 Germany's savings banks will need to shoulder as much as 1.2 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in further writedowns on Landesbank Berlin (LBB), three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Landesbank Berlin is being dismantled into a savings bank and real estate business, with its capital markets arm moving to Dekabank.

The writedowns, which are part of that restructuring, mean Landesbank Berlin will be worth less in the accounts of the savings banks that bought it for 5.5 billion euros in 2007.

The sources, quoting from a letter from the DSGV national savings banks association, said the writedowns were estimated to be 1-1.2 billion euros for the current year.

A spokesman for DSGV confirmed some additional writedowns would have to be borne by the savings banks, but declined to give out further details.

The savings banks have already booked 2.2 billion euros in writedowns in relation to LBB, amounting to about 40 percent of what they paid for it in 2007.

Germany's landesbanks - which belong to state governments and whose main purpose is to support their regional economy - lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis.

Newspaper Handelsblatt had reported the expected LBB writedowns earlier on Friday. ($1 = 0.7323 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)