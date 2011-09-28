NEW YORK, Sept 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) and TCW Asset Management Co won dismissal on Wednesday
of a lawsuit by German state-owned Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg
over a derivative product that lost money during the credit
crisis.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in New York granted the
joint motion to dismiss and closed the case brought in October
2010 by LBBW seeking recovery of at least $37 million in losses
for an investment in a collateralized debt obligation (CDO)
named Davis Square Funding VI.
Pauley's written ruling said the allegations against
Goldman and TCW "are similarly sparse and lack particulars" in
order to survive the requirements to charge a fraud and
misrepresentation.
The CDO's underlying portfolio comprised about 95 percent
residential mortgage-backed securities, which went on to lose
value as the housing market crashed.
Landesbank accused Goldman of profiting unjustly from Davis
Square by charging an excessively high purchase price and fees.
It said Goldman also bet against the product by buying billions
of dollars in credit default swaps that insured Goldman against
the collapse of the mortgage securities collateral it sold to
Landesbank.
The case is Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg vs Goldman Sachs
and TCW Asset Management Co, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York No. 10-07549.
(Reporting by Grant McCool; editing by Andre Grenon)