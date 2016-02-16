BRIEF-Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
FRANKFURT Feb 16 Former Deutsche Bank board member Rainer Neske is to be named chief executive of Germany's biggest state-backed landesbank lender LBBW, three sources familiar with the matter said.
LBBW's supervisory board is to meet later on Tuesday, the sources said. Neske is expected to take the helm at LBBW later this year.
German online magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier on Tuesday that Neske, who was responsible for retail business at Deutsche Bank, would replace current LBBW CEO Hans-Joerg Vetter, who would step down early. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
DUBAI, April 16 Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges but Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets still beat analysts' forecasts.