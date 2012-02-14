* Patrizia-led group to buy assets for 1.44 bln euros

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 A consortium led by real estate group Patrizia Immobilien agreed to buy the real estate assets of Germany's biggest public-sector bank LBBW for 1.44 billion euros ($1.90 billion).

The deal, which still needs the approval of antitrust authorities, is to be closed by the end of March, LBBW said in a statement late on Monday.

Three people close to the negotiations told Reuters on Monday that Patrizia was poised to win the bid.

According to LBBW, the consortium comprised insurers and pension funds including LVM and Sweden's AP3. Patrizia itself accounts for only about 2 percent of the consortium.

LBBW launched the sale of the assets, which comprise 21,500 flats, last year to comply with European Union requirements following a bailout in the financial crisis.

($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)