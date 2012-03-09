BRIEF-Samanage says that it received $20 mln in new capital funding
* Says that it received $20 million in new capital funding Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT, March 9 The German cartel office has cleared the takeover of LBBW real estate assets worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) by Patrizia Immobilien.
The transaction was permitted without any preconditions, the competition watchdog said on its web site on Friday.
A consortium led by real estate group Patrizia Immobilien last month agreed to buy the 21,500 flats of Germany's biggest public-sector bank.
LBBW launched the sale of the assets last year to comply with European Union requirements following a bailout in the financial crisis. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting By Matthias Inverardi; writing by Arno Schuetze)
* John "Jay" Nichols resigns as CEO of Axis Re; jan ekberg appointed interim head of reinsurance
LONDON, Feb 14 The volume of French government bonds changing hands has doubled this month, as uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election has lifted the premium investors demand for holding French over German debt to its highest in four years, figures showed on Tuesday.