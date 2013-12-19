FRANKFURT Dec 19 Germany's Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg said it cannot rule out the state-owned lender was involved in tax-avoiding strategies prior to 2009.

Several other German banks are looking into their involvement in the tax rebate strategy, known as "dividend stripping", where a stock is bought just before losing rights to a dividend and then quickly sold.

A spokesman at Stuttgart-based Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg told Reuters on Thursday that he can rule out that such action was taken since CEO Hans-Joerg Vetter took office in 2009, but he gave no guarantee for the time prior to that year.

A loophole in the law that enabled the strategy was closed in 2012 and lawyers are divided over whether the previous practice burdening state coffers was actually illegal or not.

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg may have avoided more than 100 million euros ($136.68 million) in taxes by using the strategy, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Thursday.

The bank declined to comment.

