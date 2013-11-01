Nov 1 The London Bullion Market Association said
on Friday it will appoint insider Ruth Crowell as the trade
group's next chief executive at the end of December, succeeding
Steward Murray who is retiring at that time.
Crowell has been the LBMA's deputy chief executive since
June 2012 and was recently responsible the group's regulatory
work. She has worked for the LBMA for the past seven years, the
trade group said in a statement.
Prior to joining the LBMA, Crowell worked at the U.S. law
firms of White & Case and Norton Rose, and she also acted as a
monitor at the United Nations Commission on Human Rights.
With nearly 150 members, including central banks, commercial
banks, private investors, mining companies and fabricators, the
LBMA represents the wholesale over-the-counter (OTC) market for
gold and silver bullion. It is in charge of setting the Good
Delivery refining standards for gold and silver bars.
In September, LBMA's Chairman David Gornall told Reuters it
could charge its member banks more or even disband its Gold
Forward Offered Rates (GOFO) after a string of new regulations
in the financial market.
The GOFO rate is the precious metal's equivalent to Libor
(London Interbank Offered Rate), at which dealers will lend gold
on swap against U.S. dollars.