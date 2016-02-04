UPDATE 5-Toshiba files results unapproved by auditor; warns of 'going concern' risk
* Toshiba books 532 bln yen ($4.82 bln) April-Dec net loss (Updates to add comments from Toshiba news conference)
LONDON Feb 4 London Bullion Market Association (LBMA):
* association has shortlisted five companies to submit proposals for providing clearing services and technology for its planned reform of the London gold market
* proposal deadline is mid-March, with decision on chosen provider expected in the second quarter and target delivery data in the second half
* News comes after 20 entities responded to the request for information in November last year (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
* Toshiba books 532 bln yen ($4.82 bln) April-Dec net loss (Updates to add comments from Toshiba news conference)
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Toshiba Corp will make every effort to avoid being delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), the company's CEO said on Tuesday, after releasing delayed third-quarter results with a disclaimer from its auditor.