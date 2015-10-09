Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON Oct 9 The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday it has asked exchanges and technology firms to bid for services such as a gold exchange or a clearing platform to make the London market more transparent and liquid.
"This is to investigate opportunities for greater market transparency through, for example, trade reporting and also increased trading efficiency via enhanced IT solutions," the LBMA said in a release.
The deadline for responses is Nov. 16. A group of market makers, banks and other firms will decide on the winning bid.
Currently, more than $5 trillion a year of gold transactions are made over the counter as opposed to a centralised exchange. (Reporting by Clara Denina. editing by Pratima Desai and Adrian Croft)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.