* Existing silver benchmark to cease on August 14
* Participants want more contributors, electronic system
* LBMA invites proposals from potential administrators
By Jan Harvey and Clara Denina
LONDON, June 5 Silver market players are in
favour of an electronic, auction-based system for setting a
benchmark price with a broader base of contributors when the
'fix' ceases in August, the London Bullion Market Association
(LBMA) said on Thursday.
The LBMA has been consulting market participants on a
potential replacement for the daily silver 'fix' since its
operator said in May it would stop administering the
117-year-old process.
HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Scotiabank
currently set the price once a day via a conference
call.
Citing the results of a survey, which attracted 440
participants, the LBMA said: "The general consensus was that the
silver pricing mechanism should be an electronic, auction-based
solution. The solution must be tradeable, with an increased
number of direct participants."
LBMA Chief Executive Ruth Crowell said the association had
launched a request for proposals from all companies who had
expressed an interest in administering the silver price
benchmark.
Members of the association, which include the current fixers
and other large bullion-trading banks such as JPMorgan and UBS,
would provide feedback on the proposals at a seminar on June 20,
she said.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the London Metal
Exchange (LME) both said last Thursday they were working with
the LBMA and the industry to find an electronic-based solution.
Industry sources said commodity price benchmarks provider
Platts and news agency Thomson Reuters are
also in talks with the LBMA, while ETF Securities told the
Financial Times on Wednesday that it was also interested in
setting the benchmark.
A number of technology providers are investigating ways to
offer a more transparent way of disseminating information that
shows how the price of the $3.5-billion-a-day silver trade is
settled.
The move to disband the silver fix came after Deutsche
Bank, a member of the gold and silver fix for two decades,
failed to attract a buyer after putting its seats up for sale in
January.
At the start of each fixing, the chairman announces an
opening price to the other members, who relay this to their
customers and, based on orders received, then instruct their
representatives to declare themselves buyers or sellers at that
price.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jason
Neely)