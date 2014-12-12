BRIEF-Array Biopharma provides NEMO update
* Array Biopharma Inc - Has withdrawn from U.S. FDA division of oncology products 2 its new drug application (NDA) for binimetinib monotherapy
LBMA SILVER PRICE DEC 12 SET AT $17.07/OZ
* Array Biopharma Inc - Has withdrawn from U.S. FDA division of oncology products 2 its new drug application (NDA) for binimetinib monotherapy
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.