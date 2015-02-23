BRIEF-Encana CEO Doug Suttles's 2016 compensation was $13.3 mln vs $8.5 mln in 2015
* Encana corp - ceo doug suttles's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $8.5 million in 2015 - sec filing
LBMA SILVER PRICE FEB 23 SET AT $16.20/OZ
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.