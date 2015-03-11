BRIEF-GOL announces configuration of Boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions
* GOL announces configuration of boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions and improved customer experience
LBMA SILVER PRICE MARCH 11 SET AT $15.64/OZ
* GOL announces configuration of boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions and improved customer experience
SAO PAULO, March 28 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, posted a sharp jump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, reflecting declining loan-loss provisions in light of a drop in delinquencies.