BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
LBMA SILVER PRICE NOV 10 SET AT $15.67/OZ
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
MELBOURNE, March 15 London copper marked time on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to dictate direction in the dollar, with dissipating concerns over mine supply dragging on prices for the metal.
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.