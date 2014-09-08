BRIEF-Keysight Technologies says now expects Q2 revenue to be $725 mln-$745 mln
* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook
LBMA SILVER PRICE SEPT 8 SET AT $19.19/OZ
* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program
* Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership reports 3.7 percent passive stake in Abercrombie & Fitch as of March 17 versus 5.3 percent stake as of Dec 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: