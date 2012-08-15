* Hopes of LBO pickup dashed by large bid-offer gaps

* Buyers' valuations, not funding, biggest problem

* Big shifts needed in private equity return expectations

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Aug 15 (IFR) - Prospects for a pick-up in leveraged buyout activity in the third quarter are fading fast with little sign that a wide valuation gap between what private equity vendors will sell assets for and what bidders are prepared to pay will narrow.

Auction processes for Birds Eye Iglo, and more recently Schenck Process, have stalled after respective financial sponsor vendors Permira and IK Investment Partners baulked at what they perceived as low-ball offers for good assets.

Dutch telecom operator KPN brought further disappointment to the market on Wednesday after it called off the sale of its Belgian mobile business BASE because offers were too low. KPN, which had hoped to raise up to EUR1.8bn from the sale, now faces some tough choices about how to cut its debt.

All three deals were expected to be at least partly financed with high-yield bonds, dashing investor hopes of further diversity in the European credit market.

"At the start of the year, M&A in the leveraged space was driven more by uncertainty about the availability of finance, but now it has become much more of an M&A dynamic and we're probably going to be in store for more disappointments," said one senior leveraged finance banker.

For the investment banks, who have spent months working on debt packages to fund the deals, the setback is an even bigger upset as it means they miss out on lucrative fees.

"There are three major challenges. Firstly, you've got to pick the sponsor that you think has the best chance of winning the property, then you need that sponsor to select you, and thirdly, and what has become a huge variable, is whether there will be a preferred bidder," the banker added.

All those factors combined have made a huge dent in global M&A activity. Individual deals below USD5bn have totalled USD1tn year-to-date 2012, a decline of 13% compared to the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The slowdown in deals in excess of USD5bn has been even more acute. Twenty-eight transactions totalling USD325.4bn have been announced, which is a 38% decline by value and a 43% decline by number of deals compared to year-to-date 2011.

ADJUSTING EXPECTATIONS

Bankers are unsure whether any of these deals can be revived.

"It really depends what stage sponsors are at. If they want to raise new funds this year, but haven't yet shown their limited partners any returns, then they are going to have to sell at more realistic prices," said one leveraged finance banker.

That "realistic" level, however, is an area of massive debate.

Some bankers say private equity funds were now more willing to target internal rate of returns (IRRs) in the region of 20% versus 25% seen at the peak of the buyout boom in 2006-2007. Some suggested IRRs of 15-16% were also being considered for assets with relatively stable revenues.

Any sale that results in less than double the initial equity investment is unlikely to make the grade, one banker said.

"There is definitely a big gap, but there is a strong argument that equity valuations just do not support the prices that some sponsors are asking for," said the second banker.

Some private equity firms have become more open to lower offers. One example is the sale in June of BSN Medical by Montagu to EQT Partners for EUR1.8bn. That was the third attempt to sell the business in the past four years after Montagu bought the company for EUR1.03bn in December 2005.

One banker likened Iglo to BSN, adding that he was hopeful the sale could be revived. Another banker that worked on the deal, however, said he was told "to burn his papers".

Sponsors are cautious about stepping into businesses which simply aren't that great, another banker said.

Although Schenck was generally viewed as a good asset, its revenues are heavily dependent on the capital expenditure of industrial businesses and emerging market growth.

Assets still up for grabs include French laboratory group Labco, in which private equity group 3i is a major shareholder. Several banks are working on debt packages and Rothschild has been appointed as an advisor, market sources said.

That is now likely to become a full-blown auction, with first round bids due in September, after an initial indication of interest from one suitor attracted interest from rivals.

Others in the pipeline include Primacom, Peugeot's GEFCO business and industrial business Ruetgers. Pamplona is in advanced talks to buy Ruetgers - but there is still no agreement on price, according to Reuters.

DIVIDEND DEALS

Other exit routes via initial public offerings look bleak. However, dividend recapitalisation deals are a possibility, leveraged finance bankers say.

Credit Suisse advised Permira on a EUR1.9bn refinancing after the pulled Iglo sale, which included a EUR500-600m dividend.

Banking sources cited a variety of factors for why it was not pursued further, including some scepticism about whether Permira was ever serious about it in the first place, investor pushback on the aggressive leverage, and a reluctance to underwrite the deal during a feared volatile summer period.

At least one dividend deal is in the pipeline, and bankers are not ruling out a deal for Iglo. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are heard to working on a bond dividend recapitalisation for a chemicals company that could emerge in September, bankers said.

"Dividend deals are not bond investors' favourites, but for companies that have a proven deleveraging track record, they are definitely an option," one of the bankers said.

After a failed sale, however, issuers need to be mindful.

"You can't go too aggressive in those situations, and you certainly can proclaim that your business is worth a certain level when the sale at that rate was not successful," said another banker.

"Investors want some comfort that there is a sufficient equity cushion underneath them, and that sponsors still have some skin in the game." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Julian Baker)