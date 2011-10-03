* The following story appeared in the October 1 issue of
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication
By Isabell Witt and Claire Ruckin
LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Banks are facing the prospect of
having to hang on to European buyout loans for longer than
previously expected as challenging conditions in the leveraged
loan market and a lack of direction on pricing are making it
difficult to attract investors.
LBO loans totalling 1.4 billion euro backing the buyouts of
Jack Wolfskin, Versatel, Mondo Minerals and V.Ships have been
stuck in the market since July, when a shortfall in liquidity
from institutional investors and the escalating macroeconomic
crisis hit the loan market.
Com Hem and Securitas Direct have had to amend the debt
structures on their buyout financings but still face high-yield
markets that remain virtually closed, making it difficult for
the two companies to sell the bonds that back their buyout.
Banks are clinging to the hope that a 4 billion euro
repayment last week on loans of Swiss pharma company Nycomed
will provide some new liquidity to reignite investors' appetite
for primary market paper.
However, some CLO funds, which will receive a chunk of that
money, question how much of the cash has been assigned to deals
that closed in July. Moreover, even though CLOs have to reinvest
cash, they will be unlikely to revisit credits they declined in
August.
"Most of the things that are still stuck in the hung deal
department are there because people don't like the credit. We
have a decent amount of cash to spend but we are not in a great
rush to go back to some of the hung deals," one senior CLO
manager said, adding that he would, however, consider looking at
the deals again some time in the future.
Another investor said: "The cash will not sit on investors'
balance sheets but it's not like you can't find quality assets
in the secondary market with great yields or in the US market."
ON HOLD
In August, bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan
Stanley, IKB and UBS put on hold the syndication process of the
500 million euro LBO loan backing the buyout of Jack Wolfskin by
Blackstone for six to 12 months. Prior to that, despite
making changes to the debt structure and pricing, the arrangers
were unable to attract enough investors into the deal.
Bankers on the transaction say the hiatus will give the
company an opportunity to show investors that it can deleverage
naturally through strong trading over the next six months, while
also helping banks avoid painful losses by offering deeper
discounts and higher interest. Nevertheless, the strategy
remains risky in a difficult macroeconomic climate.
Also affected by difficult market conditions is syndication
of the 465 million euro loan backing German telecoms company
Versatel's buyout by KKR . The private equity firm
brought in a couple of banks and investors on the original
terms, including the 450bp interest on the Term Loan B, market
sources said.
However, some investors said that this margin was out of
line with current market conditions, despite the low debt to
Ebitda ratio of 2.5 times. As a result, KKR will continue its
discussions with relationship lenders to pull in more people,
market sources said, although how long this will take was
unclear, they added.
"There is a lot of nervousness in the market and banks and
investors are in a price discovery mode," a banker close to the
deal said.
BURDEN-SHARING
Hung deals are an uncomfortable subject for both banks and
private equity firms, but the situation is nowhere near as dire
as it was at the end of 2007 and the beginning of 2008, when
bankers were embroiled in attempting to sell 75-80 billion euro
of leveraged loan overhang.
V.Ships aside, which is solely underwritten by Royal Bank of
Canada, the commitments on the LBO loans are split among three
or four lenders - usually a mix of local and US investment banks
- and the burden is relatively small.
There was some talk in the market of banks dumping hung
deals or deals that banks were left long on in the secondary
market at low prices, but it has not been verified that such
trades ever took place.
Some bankers argue that this is not necessary.
"There are some bottom feeders around that think they can
snatch up paper at what seems like really attractive levels but
a bank is not going to sell it at those prices," a syndicate
head said. "There is no bank that is aggressively looking to
reduce their exposure at any price right now."
The US market has reacted somewhat differently. Following
the first hung deal, Lawson Software, in June, syndicate desks
in the US have dropped OIDs to the low 90s to avoid the same
fate. Arrangers on the $780 million loan backing the buyout of
Blackboard dropped the OID in September to 92 percent in order
to compete with the rich yields offered in the secondary market.
Unlike in the US, the European leveraged loan market is
still in a price discovery mode, with investors and bankers not
yet having found a common ground despite secondary loan markets
dropping to an average bid price of 90 percent of face value.
Hence, bankers on the 220 million euro senior loan backing
the buyout of Mondo Minerals by Advent International are also
continuing talks with investors about an appropriate OID after
margins on the deal were flexed to 500bp. Underwriters BNP
Paribas, IKB and RBC have brought in a few investors and have
extended the syndication process, bankers said.
RBC also underwrote the 194 million loan backing the OMERS
buyout of V.Ships in July. The bank is still looking to bring in
other mandated lead arrangers but agreements have not yet been
signed. Once those banks have joined there may still be plans
for a general syndication.
(Reporting by Isabell Witt, Claire Ruckin)