* The following story appeared in the October 1 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication

By Isabell Witt and Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Banks are facing the prospect of having to hang on to European buyout loans for longer than previously expected as challenging conditions in the leveraged loan market and a lack of direction on pricing are making it difficult to attract investors.

LBO loans totalling 1.4 billion euro backing the buyouts of Jack Wolfskin, Versatel, Mondo Minerals and V.Ships have been stuck in the market since July, when a shortfall in liquidity from institutional investors and the escalating macroeconomic crisis hit the loan market.

Com Hem and Securitas Direct have had to amend the debt structures on their buyout financings but still face high-yield markets that remain virtually closed, making it difficult for the two companies to sell the bonds that back their buyout.

Banks are clinging to the hope that a 4 billion euro repayment last week on loans of Swiss pharma company Nycomed will provide some new liquidity to reignite investors' appetite for primary market paper.

However, some CLO funds, which will receive a chunk of that money, question how much of the cash has been assigned to deals that closed in July. Moreover, even though CLOs have to reinvest cash, they will be unlikely to revisit credits they declined in August.

"Most of the things that are still stuck in the hung deal department are there because people don't like the credit. We have a decent amount of cash to spend but we are not in a great rush to go back to some of the hung deals," one senior CLO manager said, adding that he would, however, consider looking at the deals again some time in the future.

Another investor said: "The cash will not sit on investors' balance sheets but it's not like you can't find quality assets in the secondary market with great yields or in the US market."

ON HOLD

In August, bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, IKB and UBS put on hold the syndication process of the 500 million euro LBO loan backing the buyout of Jack Wolfskin by Blackstone for six to 12 months. Prior to that, despite making changes to the debt structure and pricing, the arrangers were unable to attract enough investors into the deal.

Bankers on the transaction say the hiatus will give the company an opportunity to show investors that it can deleverage naturally through strong trading over the next six months, while also helping banks avoid painful losses by offering deeper discounts and higher interest. Nevertheless, the strategy remains risky in a difficult macroeconomic climate.

Also affected by difficult market conditions is syndication of the 465 million euro loan backing German telecoms company Versatel's buyout by KKR . The private equity firm brought in a couple of banks and investors on the original terms, including the 450bp interest on the Term Loan B, market sources said.

However, some investors said that this margin was out of line with current market conditions, despite the low debt to Ebitda ratio of 2.5 times. As a result, KKR will continue its discussions with relationship lenders to pull in more people, market sources said, although how long this will take was unclear, they added.

"There is a lot of nervousness in the market and banks and investors are in a price discovery mode," a banker close to the deal said.

BURDEN-SHARING

Hung deals are an uncomfortable subject for both banks and private equity firms, but the situation is nowhere near as dire as it was at the end of 2007 and the beginning of 2008, when bankers were embroiled in attempting to sell 75-80 billion euro of leveraged loan overhang.

V.Ships aside, which is solely underwritten by Royal Bank of Canada, the commitments on the LBO loans are split among three or four lenders - usually a mix of local and US investment banks - and the burden is relatively small.

There was some talk in the market of banks dumping hung deals or deals that banks were left long on in the secondary market at low prices, but it has not been verified that such trades ever took place.

Some bankers argue that this is not necessary.

"There are some bottom feeders around that think they can snatch up paper at what seems like really attractive levels but a bank is not going to sell it at those prices," a syndicate head said. "There is no bank that is aggressively looking to reduce their exposure at any price right now."

The US market has reacted somewhat differently. Following the first hung deal, Lawson Software, in June, syndicate desks in the US have dropped OIDs to the low 90s to avoid the same fate. Arrangers on the $780 million loan backing the buyout of Blackboard dropped the OID in September to 92 percent in order to compete with the rich yields offered in the secondary market.

Unlike in the US, the European leveraged loan market is still in a price discovery mode, with investors and bankers not yet having found a common ground despite secondary loan markets dropping to an average bid price of 90 percent of face value.

Hence, bankers on the 220 million euro senior loan backing the buyout of Mondo Minerals by Advent International are also continuing talks with investors about an appropriate OID after margins on the deal were flexed to 500bp. Underwriters BNP Paribas, IKB and RBC have brought in a few investors and have extended the syndication process, bankers said.

RBC also underwrote the 194 million loan backing the OMERS buyout of V.Ships in July. The bank is still looking to bring in other mandated lead arrangers but agreements have not yet been signed. Once those banks have joined there may still be plans for a general syndication. (Reporting by Isabell Witt, Claire Ruckin)