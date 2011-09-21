by Smita Madhur and Clinton Townsend

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (LPC) - In a troubling sign for banks already facing constraints in bringing new deals to the leveraged loan market, the current crop of issuers are opting for steeper discounts over spread increases, eating into the fees that banks earn.

To appease investors wary of taking on credit risk in a still uncertain market, Blackboard Inc BBBB.O and Telx Group last week lifted the coupons on their respective buyout loans but also offered the loans at unusually high discounts.

Typically, banks, which earn a 2-3 percent fee based on the size of a loan, sell a loan at a wide discount only after they have exhausted their ability to increase the spread on it.

Blackboard, the education software maker which is being bought for $1.64 billion by Providence Equity Partners, lifted the coupon on its $780 million first-lien term loan by 50 basis points to 600 basis points over Libor. It also offered a much steeper revised discount of 94 to 95 cents on the dollar compared to a discount of 96.5 to 97 cents on the dollar at launch.

The new pricing brings the all-in yield on Blackboard's first-lien term loan to 8-9 percent, in line with the 8 percent average yield on first-lien term loans in the loan market so far in September, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Banks are permitted so-called "flex language" in their commitments to underwrite loans. This language could include an interest rate cap that takes into account the total yield inclusive of both the loan coupon and the loan discount.

Alternatively, it could include a separate rate cap on the loan coupon and a separate rate cap on the discount, also known as an original issue discount or an OID.

"When you go outside the flex language, the bank is eating the loss out of its fees," said a banker.

As such, agent banks typically bear the consequences when a loan is issued at a discount beyond what is permitted in the flex language. Those consequences could entail losing money on a loan or not making any money, with the left lead arranger bearing the greatest burden of the loss vis--vis the arrangers to the right.

But the magnitude of a bank's loss through deep discounts might not be significant, said one leveraged loan banker.

"Even if banks lost three points on $10 billion of loans in the calendar, that's $300 million spread across banks," he added.

SOME SORT OF LOSS

In some rare instances, the issuer or sponsor bears the loss for paper that is issued at a deep discount and when this does happen, the issuer can draw down from a revolving line of credit to make up for the reduced term loan it receives as a result of the discount, said a lawyer who works in leveraged finance.

"It's not clear how badly banks might be losing money on these deals or whether they're just breaking even," said an investor at a large loan fund. "But we've heard from banks that they want to move this risk off their balance sheets, even if it means taking some sort of loss."

The Blackboard loan is fully underwritten by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, as per market sources. Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

The loan underscores a newly calibrated pricing benchmark for the leveraged loan market, which has slowly reopened after a brutal decline in loan prices in August. Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 20, the average bid on loans in the secondary market has dropped from 96.05 cents on the dollar to 92.56 cents on the dollar, thereby spiking the yields on loans trading in the secondary.

To keep up, issuers in the primary loan market have had to offer a premium to get deals past the finish line. Specifically, wider OIDs ensure that in a downward market, new issue loans have enough of an upside and don't trade lower than their issue price.

"If you sell at 98 and secondary comps are trading at 94, the loan will experience selling pressure and eventually trade lower, and that doesn't look good," said another banker.

THE LESS OF TWO EVILS

Issuers favor higher discounts because they cost them less than raising the coupon on loans.

"It's much easier for issuers to give on OID because right now, they don't know how long it will be before they can come back to market to refinance high costing capital," said a second investor.

Another investor suggested that banks might be tweaking syndication tactics as they find waning interest from CLOs that are limited in buying loans as they enter the end of their reinvestment periods. In turn, he added, banks might be using the greater flex on OID as opposed to spread to attract more total return investors such as hedge funds, which prefer the upfront yield from a deeper discount as opposed to waiting for a coupon payment to book a yield.

Meanwhile, the institutional forward calendar currently stands at $14.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, and close to 90 percent of that is made up of LBO and M&A loans which need to be sold down sooner rather than later.

Of these, a $1.2 billion term loan B and a $2.6 billion term loan B for Emdeon Inc and Kinetic Concepts KCI.N, respectively, are yet to be launched to broader syndication.

"Arrangers need to pick the lesser of two evils on these deals in the pipeline," said another investor. "Either delay syndication further and hold the loans on their books or take losses from syndicating deals at deep discounts in the current market. I think we're hearing from banks that they'd rather do the latter."

