By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 Bankers are working on debt
financings totalling up to 4.75 billion euros ($5.03 billion) to
a back a number of potential sale processes, banking sources
said on Monday.
Sales for European glass bottle maker Verallia; Dutch
specialist coatings firm Stahl; Italian banking services
provider (Istituto Centrale Banche Popolari Italiane) ICBPI; and
Dutch textile firm Bekaert are gaining momentum and attracting
both corporate buyers and private equity firms, with the latter
needing debt financing.
Cash-rich lenders are eager to finance deals and are
favouring event-driven transactions in a bid to put fresh money
to work.
A shortlist of potential buyers for French building
materials group Saint-Gobain's Verallia are expected
by next week after first round bids were submitted on April 10,
the banking sources said.
The sale of Verallia, which is being organised by JP Morgan
and BNP Paribas, could reach more than 3 billion euros. Irish
Ardagh and buyout groups such as Bain, BC Partners, Blackstone,
Carlyle, CVC and Permira were expected to look at the asset.
Bankers are working on debt financing packages of 2.2
billion euros to 2.4 billion euros or 5.0-5.5 times Verallia's
approximate Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and
Amortisation (EBITDA) of 441 million euros. Debt is expected to
reach as much as 2.8 billion euros if undrawn facilities are
included, the sources said.
The debt financing could comprise leveraged loans and high
yield bonds, denominated in euros or dollars, the sources said.
Private equity sponsor Wendel is considering selling Stahl,
hiring Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BNP Paribas on the
process, the sources said.
First round bids were submitted last week and bankers are
looking at financing a sale with around 575 million euros of
leveraged loans or high yield bonds, the equivalent of 5 times
Stahl's approximate 115 million euro EBITDA, the sources said.
Debt could reach up to 690 million euros including undrawn
facilities.
Elsewhere, bankers are working on debt financings of around
1 billion euros to back a sale of ICBPI or 6 times its
approximate EBITDA of 150 million euros, the sources said.
Three groups of international investors are interested in
buying ICBPI which could fetch 2 billion euros.
Debt packages of around 225 million euros are being worked
on to back the potential sale of Dutch investment firm Gilde's
Bekaert, totalling up to 5 times the company's EBITDA of around
45 million euros.
CVC and Investcorp are expected to be close to the sale
process as are a few corporate buyers, the sources said.
CVC, Investcorp, Gilde, Wendel, Saint-Gobain and ICBPI were
not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.9442 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)