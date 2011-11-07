* The following story appeared in the Nov. 5 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - Bankers are starting to consider underwriting new European buyout loans again, but on substantially improved terms, after making heavy losses on the deep discounts that were required to clear deals caught in the market after August's repricing.

The deals may be underwritten this year, but are more likely to be syndicated next year, marking a new start for the market that will allow it to draw a line under a mixed and difficult year dominated by private equity buyouts rather than leveraged corporate loans.

Bankers are also reviewing fee structures to try to recoup some of the big hits taken to clear the frothy pre-summer buyouts, most of which were priced at around 500 bps with original issue discounts (OID) of 98 percent to face value but were sold at painful loss-making discounts as low as 91. Most banks start to take losses at 96 or lower.

French micro-connector business MIC was first to allocate at 91 in October.

This was followed by Swedish cable company Com Hem at 93 percent, although Com Hem's loan traded up to 97 in a brief relief rally after EU ministers seemed close to a deal to resolve the eurozone crisis after meeting in Brussels. While Com Hem's rise would normally point to smaller discounts on new primary deals going forward, the markets took a turn for the worse again last week after Greece called for a referendum.

French smart-card maker Oberthur's buyout financing is also expected to clear in the low 90s.

MARKET CLEARING PRICING

The struggle to find market-clearing pricing and recent low allocations suggest higher primary pricing and more defensive and sustainable structures on a range of new buyouts in progress, including Belgian chemicals company Taminco, telecoms company Orange Switzerland and Italian pharma company Rottapharm.

"The deals that have cleared in the low to mid 90s are driven by the fact that structures were viewed as aggressive for the current market environment. The important thing going forward is that deals are more conservatively structured," said a senior leveraged banker.

Bankers expect margins on term loan Bs to rise by 25 bps-50 bps to about 550 bps, with OIDs ranging from 95 percent to 98 percent. Spain's Telecable priced its Term Loan B at 525 bps over EURIBOR, although bankers note this is a club deal and possibly less representative.

Polkomtel's new term loan C was priced at 550 bps, some 100 bps wider than its term loan B, which was priced in August.

Banks are also starting to review fee structures and flex language in loan documentation to better protect them from losses on new buyouts. Flex provisions are currently at 150 bps and could rise to 175 bps, compared with around 50 bps a year earlier, bankers said.

"Banks will review fee structures based on their experience in the last few months as most deals that got done were either loss-making or break-even for most arrangers, so they definitely have to review their fees and flex provisions," the banker added.

Banks are still sitting on about 6 billion euros of leveraged loans, and some bankers see pricing rising as high as 575 bps-600 bps in Europe in the short term.

UPC's recent $500 million refinancing had a margin of 350 bps, a Libor floor of 125 bps and a discount of 97. It yielded 5.8 percent on issue and traded up to yield 5.47 last Thursday.

"Once the overhang clears, pricing should settle around 500 bps to 525 bps, but we could see equity cheques of 40-45 percent from sponsors," another banker said.

RATIOS REFORM

Leverage ratios are also in line for reform from levels as high as 5.9 times total debt on Com Hem. Leverage ratios are currently averaging 4.14 times total debt and 4.03 times senior, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, which shows a slight decrease from 4.21 times and 4.14 times at the start of the year. Ratios turned up slightly in Q2, but are falling again.

A 1 billion euros staple financing on the buyout of Orange Switzerland has leverage of about 4.25 times debt to EBITDA, bankers said. Second-round bids are due in the next month and the buyout is expected to close before the end of the year.

Many leveraged loan bankers are hoping that in future they will look back at recent losses as a painful but necessary measure to keep the market moving forward and ensure the supply of new buyouts.

"We needed to find a market-clearing level to unclog the market. It's not an altruistic thing to have to get out at those levels, but it's healthy. Historically arrangers in Europe have held back and shut down, whereas the US has all cleared. We need that for new M&A," another leveraged loan banker said. (Reporting by Isabell Witt)