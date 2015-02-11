LONDON Feb 11 Europe's leveraged loan market is
in for a dry spell as the pipeline for new buyout financings has
reduced dramatically, partly due to sponsors facing increased
competition from corporate buyers to buy assets.
January kicked off to a busy start with a number of
leveraged loans syndicated. There are still some deals in the
market, including Austrian packaging group Constantia and UK
safety and survival equipment maker Survitec, but after that the
outlook looks bleak for the next couple of months.
"The pipeline is looking thin. This is a lumpy business," a
loan banker said.
There is still M&A activity with a number of deals in the
auction pipeline. However, sponsors eager to put cash to work
are facing stiff competition from newly confident corporate
buyers that are paying up for credits and winning auction
processes, cutting off much needed supply to Europe's leveraged
loan market.
There is significant financing available to back private
equity bids as banks and investors are eager to lend, often on
aggressive multiples. Despite high leverage being available,
knockout bids from trade buyers mean sponsors have to contribute
substantial equity to compete which dilutes returns, Fitch
Ratings said in a recent report.
Irish building supplies group CRH agreed a 6.5
billion euro ($7.35 billion) acquisition of assets that rivals
Lafarge and Holcim needed to sell ahead of
their planned merger, outbidding a private equity consortium led
by Blackstone. CRH was in a stronger position than the
buyout firms because it could integrate the assets into its own
business and therefore offer a higher price.
"CRH expects a return on equity in the high-teen percentages
in 2016, with 90 million euros in annual synergies, whereas
private equity sponsors typically aim for returns over 20
percent. The high targeted returns are due to the demands of
investors and the cost of payouts to management to secure their
support," Fitch said in the report.
Large trade acquisitions could spark smaller opportunities
for sponsors if trade buyers seek to divest some of the assets
they acquired.
CRH will not keep sole control of all the assets it agreed
to buy and is in talks with private equity firm KKR to
partner on investing in the UK assets. Bankers are lining up
just over 1 billion pounds ($1.53 billion) of debt financing to
back KKR's investment in the UK assets.
"There are some more deals happening and M&A breeds M&A but
there is a persistent threat from trade and that will not go
away," the banker said.
AUCTION PIPELINE
The pipeline of potential European sales is building, which
will see sponsors and trade buyers going head-to-head in the
bidding process.
Even if sponsors or leveraged corporates win some auctions,
there is an inevitable delay as the M&A processes take time,
bankers said.
"It will get a bit quieter in Europe's leveraged loan market
after the current raft of deals pass. More M&A is coming through
although it is around two months down the line before that hits
our market," a second loan banker said.
Some of the larger potential sales include the Swedish power
grid of state-controlled Finnish utility Fortum,
which could fetch around 6 billion euros; a 4 billion euro sale
of oil company Total's rubber and insulation unit
Hutchinson; a 2 billion euro sale of German motorway service
station group Tank & Rast; Refresco Gerber which could fetch 1.5
billion euros; and French building materials group
Saint-Gobain's potential 3 billion euro sale of its
European glass bottle maker Verallia.
