Sept 8 Carlyle Group LP agreed to pay $115 million to settle a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with rival private equity firms not to outbid each other on takeovers prior to the financial crisis.

The settlement was disclosed in a Friday evening filing with the U.S. District Court in Boston.

Carlyle, led by David Rubenstein, became the seventh and last private equity firm to settle the nearly seven-year-old case, with settlements totaling $590.5 million.

Others that previously settled include Bain Capital Partners LLC, Blackstone Group LP, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc affiliate, KKR & Co, Silver Lake Partners LP and TPG Capital LP.

The settlements require approval by U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston. A hearing to consider preliminary approval is scheduled for Sept. 29. Attorneys' fees have yet to be determined.

Carlyle's settlement had been reached last month, a person familiar with the matter said at the time. Like other defendants, it did not admit wrongdoing.

The December 2007 lawsuit had been brought on behalf of investors in companies that were taken private.

It accused private equity firms of conspiring to drive down takeover prices and reduce competition by teaming up on buyouts, providing quid pro quos, and agreeing not to "jump," or outbid, each other after buyouts were announced.

Twenty-seven buyouts totaling about a quarter-trillion dollars were originally part of the lawsuit.

The case was narrowed significantly in March 2013 when a different federal judge threw out claims over alleged collusion before buyouts were announced.

The case is Dahl et al v. Bain Capital Partners LLC et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 07-12388. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)