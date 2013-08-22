(Changes "partly" to "indirectly" in paragraph 3; corrects
SAO PAULO Aug 22 Italian dairy group Parmalat
SpA may buy a stake in bankrupt Brazilian dairy
conglomerate Lacteos Brasil SA LBR, one of LBR's main
shareholders said on Thursday.
Monticiano Participações SA, an investment holding company,
said in a written statement that LBR's talks would be exclusive
with Parmalat, which is controlled by France's Lactalis, for a
limited period. It gave no further information.
LBR, indirectly owned by private equity firm Laep Investment
Ltd, filed for bankruptcy protection under Brazilian law on Feb.
14.
Laep previously announced the sale of $10 million of shares
to bolster its capital against potential losses in key
investments.
