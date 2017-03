BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 31 Libyan oil ports and fields are safe and under government control, the country's interior minister said on Friday after visting the eastern Brega port.

"This visit is a message to the world and Libya that the Libyan state is controlling the oilfelds and ports," Omar Sanaki told Reuters after the visit with several lawmakers.

Brega was the site of a recent oil protest. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by William Hardy)