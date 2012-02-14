* Q4 loss/shr $0.09 vs est loss/shr $0.14
* Q4 rev up 27 pct at $24.5 mln
Feb 14 Laser vision-correction services
provider LCA-Vision Inc posted a narrower-than-expected
quarterly loss, helped by a rise in the number of procedures it
performed.
LCA-Vision operates LasikPlus vision centers that offer
eye-sight correction services in the United States.
The company, which operates 53 such centers, had said in
early January that its fourth-quarter procedure volume increased
by nearly a third.
For 2012, LCA-Vision expects a modest improvement in price
per procedure from the 2011 average of $1,655.
Fourth-quarter net loss was $1.7 million, or 9 cents a
share, compared with a net loss of $7.3 million, or 39 cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 27 percent to $24.5 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting the company to post a
loss of 14 cents a share on revenue of $24.4 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based LCA-Vision's shares, which have risen
80 percent so far this year, closed at $5.90 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)