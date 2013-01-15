TOKYO Jan 15 Japanese LCD panel equipment maker
V Technology Co said on Tuesday it had received a 2.3
billion yen ($26 million) order from a major Chinese liquid
crystal display panel maker.
V Technology's statement came soon after a report in the
Nikkei newspaper that Apple Inc had slashed orders for
screens hit LCD makers' shares in Japan and South Korea.
V Technology, which supplies equipment used to make
smartphone and flat TV displays, said in a media release it had
been approached by at least one other major LCD panel maker
planning a new production line.