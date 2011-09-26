* LCH board meets on Monday to discuss options
LONDON, Sept 26 London Stock Exchange
chief executive Xavier Rolet faced a crucial test on Monday as
the board of LCH.Clearnet meets to decide whether to sell itself
to the British exchange, or back a rival bid from data firm
Markit.
The LCH board -- chaired by former JP Morgan banker
Jacques Aigrain -- will consider the merits of the LSE's bid of
about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), or 21 euros a share, and
Markit's 15 euros a share offer, two sources said.
The deal is crucial for the LSE and its chief executive
Rolet after his high-profile bid to secure a transatlantic
merger with Canadian exchange TMX Group collapsed just
three months ago when TMX's shareholders blocked the deal.
"LCH is clearly a prime target for acquisition given the
move towards clearing of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives,"
said Kiri Self at consultancy TRG Post Trade Services.
The meeting comes days after the London Metal Exchange, the
world's biggest metal market, threw its doors open to a
potential 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) takeover, considering a
sale that might end its independence.
Markit initially planned to buy LCH jointly with NYSE
Euronext , but the latter has since walked away. LSE and
Markit are now each individually keen to swoop on LCH, largely
for its OTC swaps clearing platform Swapclear.
Swapclear is a prized asset because regulators in the United
States and Europe are planning radical reforms that will force
large swathes of the $600 trillion OTC market to use clearing
houses, opening up a new market for exchanges.
Clearing services, like Swapclear, sit between
counterparties on a trade and hold collateral that can be used
to refund anyone that is left out of pocket by a trading house
going into default, like Lehman Brothers in 2008.
The LSE is hoping its plan to buy 51 percent of LCH.Clearnet
and keep its largest clients on the board -- a set-up it has
with trading platform Turquoise -- will allay bank concerns over
the clearer falling into exchange hands.
"The LSE should stand a strong chance following the success
of Turquoise - a model that proves they can work with their
clients," said Self.
LSE is offering a higher price because the clearing house's
largest clients, including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley , fear the LSE may alter
LCH's not-for-profit model.
The LSE bought a majority stake in Turquoise from its bank
consortium founders in February last year, securing the support
of the banks by keeping them on the board.
Markit, which is owned by the world's largest banks, will be
hoping that its lower bid to take complete ownership of the
clearer wins support from LCH directors because that deal will
ensure the firm is wholly owned by its customers.
LCH.Clearnet, which clears trades executed on the LSE, NYSE
Euronext and the London Metals Exchange, is
majority-owned by 96 of its clients while NYSE (8 percent) and
the LME (7 percent) have the rest.
Rolet's first major foray into the mergers and acquisitions
market came to naught when not enough TMX shareholders voted in
favour of the merger following opposition from the Maple group,
a consortium of Canada's largest banks.
