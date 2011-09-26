* LCH board meets on Monday to discuss options

* LSE plans joint ownership with its clients

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Sept 26 London Stock Exchange chief executive Xavier Rolet faced a crucial test on Monday as the board of LCH.Clearnet meets to decide whether to sell itself to the British exchange, or back a rival bid from data firm Markit.

The LCH board -- chaired by former JP Morgan banker Jacques Aigrain -- will consider the merits of the LSE's bid of about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), or 21 euros a share, and Markit's 15 euros a share offer, two sources said.

The deal is crucial for the LSE and its chief executive Rolet after his high-profile bid to secure a transatlantic merger with Canadian exchange TMX Group collapsed just three months ago when TMX's shareholders blocked the deal.

"LCH is clearly a prime target for acquisition given the move towards clearing of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives," said Kiri Self at consultancy TRG Post Trade Services.

The meeting comes days after the London Metal Exchange, the world's biggest metal market, threw its doors open to a potential 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) takeover, considering a sale that might end its independence.

Markit initially planned to buy LCH jointly with NYSE Euronext , but the latter has since walked away. LSE and Markit are now each individually keen to swoop on LCH, largely for its OTC swaps clearing platform Swapclear.

Swapclear is a prized asset because regulators in the United States and Europe are planning radical reforms that will force large swathes of the $600 trillion OTC market to use clearing houses, opening up a new market for exchanges.

Clearing services, like Swapclear, sit between counterparties on a trade and hold collateral that can be used to refund anyone that is left out of pocket by a trading house going into default, like Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The LSE is hoping its plan to buy 51 percent of LCH.Clearnet and keep its largest clients on the board -- a set-up it has with trading platform Turquoise -- will allay bank concerns over the clearer falling into exchange hands.

"The LSE should stand a strong chance following the success of Turquoise - a model that proves they can work with their clients," said Self.

LSE is offering a higher price because the clearing house's largest clients, including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley , fear the LSE may alter LCH's not-for-profit model.

The LSE bought a majority stake in Turquoise from its bank consortium founders in February last year, securing the support of the banks by keeping them on the board.

Markit, which is owned by the world's largest banks, will be hoping that its lower bid to take complete ownership of the clearer wins support from LCH directors because that deal will ensure the firm is wholly owned by its customers.

LCH.Clearnet, which clears trades executed on the LSE, NYSE Euronext and the London Metals Exchange, is majority-owned by 96 of its clients while NYSE (8 percent) and the LME (7 percent) have the rest.

Rolet's first major foray into the mergers and acquisitions market came to naught when not enough TMX shareholders voted in favour of the merger following opposition from the Maple group, a consortium of Canada's largest banks.

($1 = 0.740 Euros)

($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)