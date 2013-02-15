UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Feb 15 * Lch.clearnet group limited (lch.clearnet) results for the year ended 31
December 2012. * Lch clearnet net revenues increased by 24% to E426.2 million * Lch clearnet headline operating profit grew by 89% to E127.5 million * Lch talking to investors about raising up to 300 million STG capital * Lch confident of exceeding technical requirements on capital from new
regulations (London Corporate Finance; +44 207 542 9202)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts