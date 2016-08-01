BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 U.S.-based investment manager LCM Asset Management appointed Chris D'Auria, a former Deutsche Bank executive, to head its global business development efforts.
At Deutsche Bank, D'Auria was a managing director and co-head of the bank's global collateralized loan obligation business. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010